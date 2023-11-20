Under-fire skipper Bavuma must score runs to turn public criticism around

While the Springboks recently returned home to a rousing welcome, the Proteas arrived in split groups on different flights to a largely empty OR Tambo International airport at the weekend - a stark contrast which reflects the nation's disappointment in their result at the Cricket World Cup. And while the whole SA squad took a knock after being eliminated in the semi-finals in India, most of the criticism has since been levelled towards captain Temba Bavuma. Bavuma has been lambasted for his failure to stand up at the top of the order, with South Africans sharing multiple memes mocking the skipper…

In eight innings at the showpiece, Bavuma made just 145 runs at an average of 18.12, and his campaign came to the worst possible close when he was removed for a duck in their semi-final against Australia.

While fellow opener Quinton de Kock also fell cheaply in the penultimate round of the global spectacle, as the top order tumbled, De Kock played key roles throughout the tournament, contributing four centuries as the Proteas’ top run scorer. And all the other batters in the squad stuck up their hands and delivered at some point during their campaign.

Leadership role

Bavuma, however, has been defended by Proteas head coach Rob Walter as well as former players and cricket administrators, who have pointed out that he played a key role as the leader of the side and had also been critical in their qualifying campaign earlier in the year when he displayed spectacular form.

Considering all factors, Bavuma probably doesn’t deserve to be taking such a beating, but it’s a reminder that South African sports fans aren’t interested in anything but victory, and they want a captain who leads from the front.

The Proteas won seven of their 10 matches at the World Cup, broke records along the way, and finished third overall ahead of fellow losing semi-finalists New Zealand.

But they remain trophyless, and Bavuma himself has admitted he did not perform well enough with the bat.

As the skipper, he’s going to be criticised for his poor form, and the only way to overturn public opinion is to make more runs and get his team back to winning ways.