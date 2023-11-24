Sport

WATCH: In the golf swing and the Bavuma issue

In this week's edition of Talking Point, we discuss the Joburg Open as well as wrap up the Cricket World Cup.

Talking Point 24 November 2023

The Cricket World Cup in India is done and dusted – an Aussie miracle. The United Rugby Championship heads into week six and it’s that time of the year again for the Sunshine Tour’s summer swing…The Joburg Open got underway at Houghton Golf Club in Jozi.

The Joburg Open at Houghton this week is the start of the new DP World Tour swing and part of our local Sunshine Tour. There’s a strong South African presence at Houghton this week and wouldn’t we all just love to see a South African name engraved on the trophy again.

Joining host Trevor Cramer this week on the Talking Point hotline is golf guru, published author and Sunshine Tour publicist Michael Vlismas and in-studio, a regular on the show, the Head of Citizen Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen, who wears many hats but is himself a big golfing enthusiast.

In this instalment, Vlismas takes us through the South African hopefuls in the Joburg Open, a look at the pristine, tree-lined course in the heart of suburban Johannesburg, and we chat about the growing appeal of the Sunshine Tour to European players since they partnered with the DP World Tour…

Then Jacques puts on his cricket and rugby cap as we briefly unpack the dramatic World Cup cricket final, where to for the Proteas and all the noise surrounding Temba Bavuma’s captaincy. Jacques also hones in on the reasons why SA’s URC teams are struggling and the importance of picking up points on your travels in this tough cross-continental competition.

Plus…our weekly FLOP and GOLD STAR feature.

