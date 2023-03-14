Big shoes to fill: Fortuin eager to take advantage of Maharaj’s absence

Wesley Botton

Given a golden opportunity, with an opening having formed in the national limited-overs cricket squad, spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin hopes to be able to take advantage and fully launch his international 50-over career if he is given an opportunity to play for South Africa against the West Indies in the ODI series starting in East London on Thursday.

Though he has played three ODI matches for the Proteas, Fortuin has struggled to cement his spot in the SA side over the last few years.

He has, however, provided an indication of his ability to perform at the highest level by taking 14 career wickets in 13 T20 Internationals at an average of 19.28.

He has also showcased his form by finishing in a tie for fifth place in the list of highest wicket-takers in the recent inaugural SA20 competition, while showcasing his ability with the bat by hitting his fourth career first-class century recently for the Lions in the CSA 4-Day Series.

A rare chance

Now, with veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj missing from the ODI series against the West Indies while nursing a ruptured Achilles tendon (which requires surgery and will sideline him for an extended period of time), Fortuin hopes to be able to shine in the absence of his esteemed compatriot.

“I wouldn’t say my name is set in stone in any way. There is still a lot of cricket to be played (before the final SA squad is selected for the World Cup in October) but the spot that’s been opened puts the responsibility on me now,” Fortuin said.

“Losing Keshav, that’s a high standard that needs to be filled, but I just try and take it day by day and focus on the job at hand.”

ALSO READ: SA v West Indies: Five players to watch

Fortuin hoped to transform his domestic results into fine form for both himself and the national team, and while the 28-year-old left-arm spinner was eager to shine with the ball for the Proteas, he also wanted to make an impact with the bat.

“There have been quite a few performances I’ve been proud of this season, and I’m just trying to build on whatever I do – where it’s not up to standard, trying to improve on that, and where it is, just seeing where I can raise the bar,” he said.

“Looking back over the last season, not only do I take a lot of confidence from my performances with the Paarl Royals, but with my domestic side the Lions as well.”

Having won a two-match Test series 2-0 against the West Indies on home soil, South Africa will host the tourists in three ODI matches starting this weekend.