Blockbuster summer of cricket: Proteas to play eight home Tests

Home matches, including Test series’, against Australia, Bangladesh and England will light up the South African summer later this year and into 2027.

First up is a multi-format tour against Australia, beginning with a three-match ODI series from 24 to 30 September.

This will be followed by a Test series between the teams, from 9 to 31 October.

The Tests will take place in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town.

The Proteas will then welcome Bangladesh for an all-format tour.

The Test side will first take centre stage in a two-match series on the Highveld, with the first Test at the Wanderers from 15 to 19 November, followed by the second Test in Centurion from 23 to 27 November.

The white-ball leg of the tour begins four days later with a three-match ODI series from 1 to 7 December, giving fans in East London, Gqeberha and Cape Town the opportunity to see the Proteas in action.

The T20 international series will then be staged across Kimberley, Benoni and Centurion from 10 to 13 December.

The international summer then reaches its peak with a three-match Test series against England.

The first Test gets underway on 17 December at the Wanderers, before the traditional Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the iconic New Year’s Test at Newlands.

The season concludes with a three-match ODI series against England, with matches in Paarl and Bloemfontein, who’ll host the last two matches.

The T20 series against England has been removed from this season’s calendar due to scheduling conflicts, and both parties are exploring opportunities to reschedule it at a later date.

Fixtures

ODI series against Australia

1st ODI – Thursday, 24 September at 10am (Durban)

2nd ODI – Sunday, 27 September at 10am (Joburg)

3rd ODI – Wednesday, 30 September at 1.30pm (Potchefstroom)

Test series against Australia

1st Test – Friday, 9 October at 9.30am (Durban)

2nd Test – Sunday, 18 October at 10am (Gqeberha)

3rd Test – Tuesday, 27 October at 10am (Cape Town)

Test series against Bangladesh

1st Test – Sunday, 15 November at 10am (Joburg)

2nd Test – Monday, 23 November at 10am (Centurion)

ODI series against Bangladesh

1st ODI – Tuesday, 1 December at 1.30pm (East London)

2nd ODI – Friday, 4 December at 1.30pm (Gqeberha)

3rd ODI – Monday, 7 December at 1.30pm (Cape Town)

T20 series against Bangladesh

1st T20I – Thursday, 10 December at 6pm (Kimberley)

2nd T20 – Saturday, 12 December at 2.30pm (Benoni)

3rd T20 – Sunday, 13 December at 2.30pm (Centurion)

Test series against England

1st Test – Thursday, 17 December at 10am (Joburg)

2nd Test – Saturday, 26 December at 10am (Centurion)

3rd Test – Sunday, 3 January at 10.30am (Cape Town)

ODI series against England

1st ODI – Sunday, 10 January at 10am (Paarl)

2nd ODI – Wednesday, 13 January at 1.30pm (Bloemfontein)

3rd ODI – Friday, 15 January at 10am (Bloemfontein)