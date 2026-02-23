Sports roundup: Proteas on song at T20 World Cup

The Proteas men's cricket team are on a bit of a roll at the T20 World Cup, while the Lions are also on the move in the URC.

The Proteas’ win against India in Ahmedabad at the T20 World Cup on Sunday is still the big news in South African sport, but there was also plenty other action at the weekend.

Firstly though, Aiden Markram and his team remain unbeaten at the World Cup, following their impressive win against the hosts and defending champions and they now look good to make the playoffs.

But, the Proteas will first have to get the better of the West Indies on Thursday and/or Zimbabwe on Sunday to qualify.

In other action at the weekend, the Lions won their local URC derby against the Sharks to get into the top eight on the log, and they’re back at it again this weekend, as are the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls, who’re all involved in another derby round.

In local football, Pirates and Sundowns were beaten in the Nedbank Cup.

The big local sporting event this weekend is the SA Open golf tournament in Stellenbosch, with two of the big attractions being Ernie Els and American Patrick Reed.

