Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Sports roundup: Proteas on song at T20 World Cup

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Carlos Muchave

2 minute read

23 February 2026

11:49 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Proteas men's cricket team are on a bit of a roll at the T20 World Cup, while the Lions are also on the move in the URC.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram celebrates taking the wicket of Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and India. Picture: Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Proteas’ win against India in Ahmedabad at the T20 World Cup on Sunday is still the big news in South African sport, but there was also plenty other action at the weekend.

Firstly though, Aiden Markram and his team remain unbeaten at the World Cup, following their impressive win against the hosts and defending champions and they now look good to make the playoffs.

But, the Proteas will first have to get the better of the West Indies on Thursday and/or Zimbabwe on Sunday to qualify.

Keep an eye on The Citizen for all your T20 World Cup news.

In other action at the weekend, the Lions won their local URC derby against the Sharks to get into the top eight on the log, and they’re back at it again this weekend, as are the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls, who’re all involved in another derby round.

In local football, Pirates and Sundowns were beaten in the Nedbank Cup.

The big local sporting event this weekend is the SA Open golf tournament in Stellenbosch, with two of the big attractions being Ernie Els and American Patrick Reed.

Follow The Citizen online and every weekday in print for all your sports news.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report
News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics allegedly used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News