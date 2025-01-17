Bottom feeders Super Giants and Sunrisers still hungry for SA20 playoffs

Durban's Super Giants are second from bottom, one place ahead of the struggling Sunrisers Eastern Cape side.

Though both teams will be desperate for victory in a log-bottom clash at Kingsmead on Friday (5.30pm start), Durban’s Super Giants and defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape are still confident they can reach the SA20 playoffs.

After three games each, the Super Giants are lying second from bottom in the league standings with one win to their name, while the Sunrisers are in last place without a single point.

Following their 28-run defeat to Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday, experienced spin bowler Prenelan Subrayen said the Super Giants would reflect on their performance, but he felt it was more important for them to learn what they could, shake off their latest loss and look ahead to their clash against the Sunrisers.

“The reflection had already started once the guys had come off the field, and I don’t think we will be dwelling on it, but there will definitely be learning in terms of what we can do better going forward,” Subrayen said.

Sunrisers are a ‘really good outfit’

Despite the poor start by the Sunrisers, Subrayen believed the Super Giants would need to be on top of their game against the two-time defending champions.

The Sunrisers beat the Durban outfit in last year’s final, and the hosts were wary of the visitors ahead of Friday’s game.

“They are a really good outfit, as are other teams in the whole competition,” Subrayen said.

“So every game is a new game and the prep leading up to the matches remains the same, and we take the learnings out of the games we have played.”

‘Running out of time’

Meanwhile, Sunrisers coach Russell Domingo wasn’t too dejected by his team’s failure to pick up a win thus far.

“We’re still trying to find that balance between being attacking and being more tight and organised up front, but we’ve got seven more games to go and hopefully we can find that in the next one,” Domingo said.

He admitted, however, that they needed to turn things around soon if they hoped to stay in the hunt for the trophy.

“Hopefully we can get into form and find some confidence over the next couple of weeks,” Domingo said, “because we’re running out of time now and we need to make a plan.”