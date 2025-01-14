JSK go back to back with win against Super Giants

Donovan Ferreira contributed with bat and ball as the Joburg-based team recorded a second straight win.

Tabraiz Shamsi of Joburg Super Kings celebrates getting the wicket of Chris Woakes of Durban’s Super Giants. Picture: SA20

Some inspired slow bowling by the spinners in the Joburg Super Kings team helped their team pull off a surprise win against Durban’s Super Giants in a SA20 match played in Durban on Tuesday night.

Chasing a target of 170 to win, the home team were bowled out for 141 in 18 overs to hand JSK the win by 28 runs.

It was a second straight win for JSK, who beat MI Cape Town in a rain-affected match on Saturday at the Wanderers, while this was DSG’s first loss after an opening win and sharing the points in a rain-hit match on Sunday.

Spinners on top

JSK slow bowlers Donovan Ferreira (2/15 in four), Tabraiz Shamsi (2/18 in two) and Imran Tahir (1/29 in three) ripped the heart out of the home team’s batting lineup in the middle overs.

The Durban-based team though would have felt they had a great chance of reaching their target when Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen were at the crease and put on 48 runs for the fifth wicket.

But when Klaasen was dismissed, caught down the leg side by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of Matheesha Pathirana for a well-played 29 off 17 balls, after hitting a few big sixes, to leave them on 99/5, it brought about a mini collapse.

De Kock however fought on with a 55 from 45 balls but he was second-to-last man out, skying a slower ball into the deep where he was caught, before JSK wrapped up the match a few balls later, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee finishing with 2/32.

JSK post 169

Earlier, the Super Kings got to 169/7 in their 20 overs with several men contributing with the bat.

Leus du Plooy top scored with 38 off 32, but Bairstow (26), Ferreira (26), Devon Conway (22), Wihan Lubbe (17) and Coetzee (13 off three balls) all got in and scored freely to help their team post a competitive total.

The wickets were shared around by the home team’s bowlers with Prenelan Subrayen (2/24), Chris Woakes (2/28), Keshav Maharaj (2/28) the most economical.