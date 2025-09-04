Breetzke shines again as Proteas clinch ODI series victory over England

Matthew Breetzke hit his fifth successive half-century in his fifth one-day game for the SA team.

Middle-order batter Matthew Breetzke continued to build on his impressive start to his one-day international (ODI) career yesterday, leading South Africa to a five-run victory over England in London, as the tourists won the three-match series with a game to spare.

Batting first, South Africa’s line-up were superb, setting the hosts a hefty target of 331 runs to win.

In their chase, England found themselves in early trouble when seam bowler Nandre Burger had opener Jamie Smith caught behind by Ryan Rickelton from the first ball of the innings.

Joe Root, who made 61, and Jacob Bethell, who hit 58, managed to stabilise things for the hosts with a 77-run partnership for the third wicket, but they were removed just eight balls apart midway through the innings.

Jos Buttler then attempted to continue the fight with a 61-run contribution off 51 deliveries, but after a slower ball from Lungi Ngidi clipped his middle stump, England lost some of their momentum and they were ultimately restricted to 325/9 in their 50 overs.

Five of South Africa’s six bowlers took wickets, spearheaded by Burger (3/63) and Keshav Maharaj (2/59).

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, opening batters Aiden Markram (49 runs) and Rickelton (35) got the Proteas off to a good start, sharing 73 runs for the first wicket.

And after they had fallen, the middle order combined well, anchored by Breetzke (85) and Tristan Stubbs (58) who compiled a 147-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Dewald Brevis, who bashed a quickfire 42 off 20 balls, and all-rounder Corbin Bosch (32 not out) also made valuable contributions.

Breetzke, who missed the first match of the series two days earlier with a hamstring niggle, was particularly impressive. Playing his fifth international 50-over match, he made his fifth successive half-century (including one ton).

Fast bowler Jofra Archer took 4/62 to lead the England attack, but the hosts struggled to contain the Proteas line-up as they reached 330/8 – the second highest total compiled in an ODI innings at Lord’s.

The third and final fixture of the ODI series between SA and England will be played in Southampton on Sunday.