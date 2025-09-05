‘I hope and pray it continues’: In-form Proteas batter Matthew Breetzke

Breetzke has racked up 463 runs at an average of 92.60 in the five ODI innings he has played.

Continuing to build on the memorable start he has had to his one-day international (ODI) career, Matthew Breetzke showed humility after leading the Proteas to a series victory over England in London on Thursday night.

Batting first, South Africa’s line-up were superb, compiling the second highest total in an ODI innings at Lord’s by reaching 330/8, with Breetzke top scoring after an 85-run contribution.

In response, England put up a valiant fight but were restricted to 325/9 as the SA team secured a five-run victory, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Breetzke, 26, became the first player to score five half-centuries in his first five ODI innings, having racked up 463 runs at an average of 92.60 with four fifties and a ton.

“It’s a bit worrying because it can only go downhill from here,” Breetzke joked after the clash at Lord’s.

“No, it’s been a special start, to be honest. I’ve played on some really good wickets and I just hope and pray it continues to go the way that it’s gone.”

Conrad making players ‘feel comfortable’

Over the last few weeks, the Proteas have earned ODI series wins over Australia and England, and Breetzke was full of praise for head coach Shukri Conrad.

Aside from the national squad being given a boost by the Test team’s victory in the World Championship final at Lord’s in June, he felt Conrad had done well with the approach he had taken since he replaced Rob Walter as the Proteas white-ball coach earlier this year.

“I think it starts at the top with Shukri Conrad,” Breetzke said.

“The selections he’s making and the direction he’s wanting to go with the team, he’s very clear on what he wants and there’s no sort of grey area, so guys are feeling really comfortable where they are and they know where they stand.”

The third and final match of the ODI series between SA and England, a dead rubber fixture, will be played in Southampton on Sunday (starting at noon).