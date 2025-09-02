Markram and Maharaj shine as Proteas stun England

South Africa coasted to victory with more than 29 overs to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Opening batter Aiden Markram took no prisoners on Tuesday, leading the charge as South Africa earned a convincing seven-wicket victory over England in the first one-day international (ODI) in Leeds.

Set a lowly target of 132 runs to win, the Proteas never relinquished control, claiming victory with more than 29 overs overs to spare.

After racing to his 14th ODI half-century off just 23 balls, Markram went on to rack up 86 runs off 55 balls before falling in the 19th over.

Fellow opener Ryan Rickelton, who made 31 not out, then carried the SA team home as they reached 137/3.

England spinner Adil Rashid took all three of the Proteas wickets that fell, returning 3/26.

Maharaj shines with the ball

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the hosts never really got going, hobbling their way to 131 all out in their 50 overs.

While opening batter Jamie Smith (who hit two boundaries in the first over) put up some resistance, hitting 54 runs off 48 balls, he received very little support.

And after Smith was removed in the 18th over, with Corbin Bosch taking a diving catch off a Wiaan Mulder delivery, the lower half of England’s batting line-up completely collapsed as spin bowler Keshav Maharaj ripped them apart.

Maharaj took 4/22, with England losing their last six wickets for just 29 runs, while Mulder returned 3/33.

The second of three matches in the ODI series between SA and England will be played at Lord’s, in London, on Thursday.