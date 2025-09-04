Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Changes made to both teams as Proteas are sent in to bat against England

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

4 September 2025

02:13 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes due to light rain.

Proteas cricket team

South Africa, who won the first match of the series, will bat first in the second ODI against England. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second one-day international (ODI) against South Africa, which was slightly delayed due to weather conditions at Lord’s, in London, on Thursday.

Both teams announced changes for the match after the Proteas coasted to a seven-wicket victory in the opening game of the series in Leeds on Tuesday.

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Matthew Breetzke replaced fellow batter Tony de Zorzi in the SA side, with De Zorzi having been sent home to recover from his own hamstring injury which he picked up in the series opener.

And all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy was brought in to fill the gap left by Wiaan Mulder, who was ruled out of the match due to illness.

For England, Saqib Mahmood replaced Sonny Baker, who gave away 76 runs without a wicket on his ODI debut at Headingley two days earlier.

The start of the game at Lord’s was delayed by 15 minutes due to light rain, and was set to start at 2.15pm (SA time).

Teams

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

England

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Read more on these topics

England cricket team Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Tense meetings and ultimatum issued after Stellenbosch official’s comments on hiring whites
Politics AfriForum pushes for global sanctions on Malema in ‘race hate’ dossier
Rugby Springboks team to face All Blacks at Eden Park: Kolisi at No 8, Kriel to captain side
Opinion Gerrie Nel’s dossier on Julius Malema will make waves
Politics ANC mulls ‘undemocratic’ leadership rule changes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp