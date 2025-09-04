Changes made to both teams as Proteas are sent in to bat against England

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes due to light rain.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second one-day international (ODI) against South Africa, which was slightly delayed due to weather conditions at Lord’s, in London, on Thursday.

Both teams announced changes for the match after the Proteas coasted to a seven-wicket victory in the opening game of the series in Leeds on Tuesday.

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Matthew Breetzke replaced fellow batter Tony de Zorzi in the SA side, with De Zorzi having been sent home to recover from his own hamstring injury which he picked up in the series opener.

And all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy was brought in to fill the gap left by Wiaan Mulder, who was ruled out of the match due to illness.

For England, Saqib Mahmood replaced Sonny Baker, who gave away 76 runs without a wicket on his ODI debut at Headingley two days earlier.

The start of the game at Lord’s was delayed by 15 minutes due to light rain, and was set to start at 2.15pm (SA time).

Teams

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

England

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood