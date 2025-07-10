Brian Lara tells Wiaan Mulder he ‘should have gone’ for Test record

Lara spoke to Mulder this week, after South Africa's controversial declaration against Zimbabwe.

Wiaan Mulder was unbeaten on 367 when South Africa declared in the second Test against Zimbabwe. Picture: Tanvin Tamim/AFP

West Indies icon Brian Lara has told Wiaan Mulder he should have attempted to break his world record, following a controversial decision by Mulder earlier this week to stop short of a new global mark.

Mulder, the stand-in captain for the Proteas in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, declared South Africa’s innings when he was on 367 runs.

Though he broke the SA record of 311 held by Hashim Amla for the most runs scored in a Test innings, he was 33 runs shy of Lara’s mark of 400 not out.

Mulder was praised by some for focussing on the team (even though they had more than three days to bowl Zimbabwe out twice) and for opting not to challenge Lara’s mark against the minnows.

Others, however, felt he had let a golden opportunity slip away.

After his incredible knock, Mulder said he wanted to “let the legends keep the records”.

However, in an interview with SuperSport released on Thursday, Mulder said Lara had told him he should have taken the opportunity to break the world record.

“He said to me I should have gone for it and he wishes if I’m ever in that position again I actually go and score more than what he had,” Mulder said.

“That was an interesting point of view from his side, but I still believe I did the right thing and respecting the game is the most important part for me.”

Stokes and Gayle

Other international stars have also criticised Mulder for the decision.

“He’s not going to get that opportunity again,” England Test captain Ben Stokes said during a press conference this week, after being asked about the SA player’s decision.

Stokes did, however, credit the skipper for leading his team to a convincing victory.

“Fair play to him. They got the win, which is obviously the big thing that counts.”

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle told talkSPORT that Mulder had made a mistake by not giving the record a crack.

“If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400,” Gayle said.

“That doesn’t happen often. You don’t know when you’re going to get a triple-century again. Any time you get a chance like that, you try and make the best out of it.”