Gerald Coetzee ‘excited’ and ready to return for Proteas in T20 tri-series

Coetzee will form part of the frontline attack against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Returning to international action after an eight-month injury hiatus, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is confident he can produce his best in the T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Harare starting on Monday.

Coetzee, who last played for the Proteas in November last year, said on Saturday he was fit and ready to hit his straps as part of the frontline attack.

“I’m feeling really good. I’m very happy to be back at the Proteas,” said the 24-year-old speedster.

“It’s been a while and I’ve obviously been working towards that ever since I left, so I’m excited to go do my best.”

Blend of youth and experience

While four players in the 14-man squad will be hoping to make their T20 International debuts – Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy – the Proteas also have experienced players in the squad.

With this balance, Coetzee believed the Proteas could not only win the tri-series but could go unbeaten throughout the two-week campaign.

“I think our expectation is to do well, to win every game. We’ve got a young side with some experience, so it’s a great balance,” he said.

“It’s definitely a building phase, but we have no doubt we can go five out of five, or at least win this tri-series.”

Up against former coach

The series will be Shukri Conrad’s first assignment as head coach of the Proteas T20 team. And though the man he replaced at the helm, Rob Walter, will be in charge of New Zealand, Coetzee did not foresee any issues around the national squad going up against their former coach.

“In the landscape right now, you play under different coaches all the time, so I think seeing him (Walter) you just say ‘hello’. We get on well and I’m happy for him to have a good job,” Coetzee said.

South Africa will play at least four matches in the T20 International tri-series, starting with a clash against hosts Zimbabwe on Monday, and potentially a fifth if they reach the final to be held on 26 July.