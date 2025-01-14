Capitals, Super Giants hoping for sunny skies

Meanwhile, for the Sunrisers it's must-win time after failing to pick up a victory so far.

The last game that featured the Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants was rained out, in Centurion, on Sunday. Picture: SA20

The players and coaching teams of the Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants will hope to see sunny skies throughout the day on Tuesday, following their rained-out match in Centurion on Sunday.

The fans, too, will be desperate to see some action.

While the Capitals and DSG shared the points on Sunday, they’ll be hoping to pick up all the points on offer on Tuesday when they host the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Centurion (1pm) and the Joburg Super Kings in Durban (5.30pm) respectively.

While the third instalment of the SA20 league is just a few days old, the Capitals and Sunrisers are both already in a must-win position, following what has gone down in the first few days of the competition.

The Capitals and Sunrisers are yet to win a game in two outings each and another loss on Tuesday will make qualifying for the knockout rounds later in the competition extremely challenging.

It’s almost must-win for Sunrisers

The Capitals will again rely heavily on openers Will Jacks and Rahmanulla Gurbaz, while Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Verreynne will also hope to get going in the competition. It will be interesting to see if fast bowler Anrich Nortje returns to action, having been picked for the Proteas squad going to the Champions Trophy.

For the defending champions, the Sunrisers, captain Aiden Markram will hope for something to go their way after an indifferent start to their competition.

In the late game, the Super Giants take on Joburg’s Super Kings, both teams unbeaten so far, DSG after two games, and the Super Kings after just the one weather-shortened game at home at the Wanderers at the weekend.

The Super Giants impressed in their one completed game, with the likes of Bryce Parsons, Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Breetzke and Kane Williamson all doing well. They’ll all hope to continue that form against the men of Faf du Plessis, while the home team will also hope to see Heinrich Klaasen come off on Tuesday.

Du Plessis’ team have plenty to prove after possibly under-performing in the first two seasons and they get a second chance to show what they’re capable of in Durban. Beside Du Plessis, keep an eye on Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy and Donovan Ferreira who’ll all be keen to go big.

Former Proteas spinner Imran Tahir, a whopping 45 years young, will be itching to get a game.