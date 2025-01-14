Hendricks disappointed to miss out on Proteas squad, turns focus to SA20

Joe Root meanwhile says he is grateful to be playing for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league.

While disappointed to have missed out on a place in Rob Walter’s Proteas squad that will feature at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan from later next month, top order batter Reeza Hendricks says he’ll now just focus on doing well in the SA20.

Hendricks, a Proteas regular in recent years, was overlooked for the ICC tournament, but he reminded all just what he is capable of by lashing a brilliant 59 off 37 balls to help steer his MI Cape Town team to an emphatic win against neighbours, Paarl Royals, at Newlands on Monday night.

The victory, by 33 runs, saw MI Cape Town go top of the points table.

It is Hendricks’ first season playing for the Cape Town team.

‘Contribute to MI Cape Town’

“I’m feeling okay,” said the 35-year-old. “It’s disappointing to miss out (on the Proteas squad) but my expectations weren’t too high, because I wasn’t part of the last ODI squad either.

“But it was also not too long ago that I contributed for the Proteas. Obviously, I would have liked to go (to the Champions Trophy), but such is life, such is cricket. I move on, focus on the SA20 and look forward to the next game.

“I’m happy I was able to contribute tonight (in the win for MI Cape Town).”

MI Cape Town take on the Royals again on Wednesday, but this time in Paarl.

“It’s a quick turn-around, but we’ll take confidence into that game,” said Hendricks.

Root grateful for SA20 chance

Royals opener, Joe Root, who’s already made a big impression in his first stint of SA20 cricket, said he was grateful to the Paarl-based team for giving him a chance to play T20 cricket.

“With the England schedules and me not really being involved with the T20 team I haven’t had a lot of chances to play much T20 cricket, so I’m grateful to get a chance here,” said the former England captain.

“I’m loving being here, it’s a fantastic tournament and I’m desperate to do well for Paarl. I feel lucky to be here.”

Regarding Wednesday’s return match in Paarl, Root said: “We’re not going to look too much into this defeat (on Monday night). We lost momentum, stuttered a bit … but we’ll be ready again Wednesday. We’ve got a good idea of what’s coming.”