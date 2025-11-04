Captain Breetzke to lean on experienced men in ODI series against Pakistan

The Proteas though will be without Dewald Brevis, who has been ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury.

Shukri Conrad’s white-ball Proteas now turn their attention to an ODI series against Pakistan, starting in Faisalabad on Tuesday, looking to repair the damage caused by a poor showing – and defeat – in the T20 series.

Under the guidance of Donovan Ferreira the Proteas went down 2-1 in the T20 series, with their batting seriously lacking, but will hope for a better showing in three ODIs, where Matthew Breetzke will lead the side.

Looking for runs

Breetzke (7 runs), Ferreira (54), Quinton de Kock (30) and Dewald Brevis (55) scored poorly in the three matches they played, while Tony de Zorzi (40) played two matches and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (0) just the one match.

Reeza Hendricks, the Proteas’ best batter in the T20 series with 94 runs in three matches, is not in the ODI series squad.

Breetzke, who is captaining a South African senior international side for the first time, said his team had learned much from the T20 series.

“It’s been a good couple of weeks that we’ve been here. Obviously, the conditions are foreign and cricket-wise we’ve taken a lot of learning (from the tour).

“The conditions in the T20 stuff were pretty challenging, however, it’s given us good scope for how to come up with plans in the ODI series, especially with regards to their bowlers.

“We’ve had a lot of success in this format, but it will be about adapting early to the conditions (in the Iqbal Stadium), whether with bat or ball, and taking it from there.”

‘Honour and privilege’

Breetzke said the absence of a number of senior players opened the door for the younger men to grab their chance.

“We’re lacking the core group of ODI players we normally have, but there’s now an opportunity for younger players to step up. It’s going to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to it, we’re up for it.”

Regarding his position as team leader, Breetzke said: “It’s a great honour and privilege, and something I’m looking forward to. I’ve done it domestically. I’ve also a couple of senior players here I’ll rely on for advice, guys like Quinton, Tony and Corbin (Bosch).

Breetzke also had a word for the Proteas women’s team, which lost the World Cup final to India in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. “They were unreal in the competition, and we’re so proud of them.”

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis was on Tuesday morning ruled out of the ODI series because of a shoulder muscle strain. He will stay with the team in Pakistan to undergo rehabilitation ahead of the Test series in India in a few weeks’ time.