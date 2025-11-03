Betway Best Bets

SA and Pakistan turn attention to ODI series

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

3 November 2025

The Proteas men's cricket team are next up in an ODI series against Pakistan, starting in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Proteas players

The Proteas are next up against Pakistan in an ODI series. Picture: Muhammad Sameer Ali/Getty Images

Just three days after losing the T20 series to Pakistan, the men’s Proteas team are back in action in the ODI series, against the same opposition, starting with the first of three matches at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The match starts at 12pm.

The South Africans were well beaten in the T20 series, so captain Donovan Ferreira and his charges will hope for a better outcome in the ODIs.

Pakistan though, on home soil, are the hot favourites at 1.60 to win the game, while South Africa are 2.25.

There are, of course, a number of other options available to punters.

Pakistan are favoured to hit the most fours in the match — 1.60 to 2.30 — but the South Africans are tipped to hit more sixes — 1.90 to 2.15.

Babar Azam is viewed as the best batter (4.70), with Shaheen Shah Afridi tipped to be the best bowler at 4.60.

Check out the Betway site for all the other options, which some good value available in the top batter and bowler sections.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

