Winning a bet: Esterhuizen triumphs in Proteas victory over Black Caps

The under-strength SA team stood up, securing a 3-2 win over New Zealand in their T20 International series.

Not only did he receive the Player of the Series award, but rookie top-order batter Connor Esterhuizen played so well in South Africa’s 3-2 series victory over New Zealand, captain Keshav Maharaj had to give the youngster one of his bats after the five-match T20 International campaign against New Zealand concluded on Wednesday.

In the decisive clash, the Proteas earned a 33-run win, wrapping up a 3-2 series victory over the hosts.

The national side relied on a second-string squad throughout the campaign, and while the Black Caps were also missing some senior players for the last two matches, the tourists ultimately dominated.

“To come back from 2-1 down against a strong New Zealand side, with a young side from the Proteas, is super special,” said Maharaj, standing in for regular Proteas captain Aiden Markram who was being rested.

“I think it speaks to the character within the side and the depth in the systems we have, and the attitudes towards everything.

“I think there was a real hunger and desire and sort of energy around the field, and having gone 2-1 down to bounce back the way we did is absolutely phenomenal.”

Impressive performances

Maharaj was full of praise for Esterhuizen, who bashed 75 runs off 33 balls – his second successive half-century – to lay the foundation for his team’s victory in the last match of the series.

The skipper, who was captain of the Pretoria Capitals earlier this year in the SA20 league (with Esterhuizen opening the batting) said he had told the 24-year-old wicketkeeper/batter if he achieved the exact mark he reached in the series decider against the Black Caps he could take a bat from his bag.

“I don’t think many can hit cricket shots like that in the middle the way he does – he’s a sweet timer of the ball – but it’s also about just how clear he is and how hungry he is to want to do well,” Maharaj said.

“He actually won the bet – I told him if he gets 75 I’ll give him a bat – and he has read conditions and led the batting line-up.

“In his debut series, getting Man of the Series on some tough wickets is super special and hopefully he grows from strength to strength and keeps putting in the performances and gets noticed in various formats of the game for South Africa.”

After the five-match double header men’s and women’s T20 series between South Africa and New Zealand, the national men’s side were set to return home, while the women’s side (who lost the T20 series 4-1) were staying on for a three-match one-day international campaign against the White Ferns starting in Christchurch on Sunday.