Cricket SA strikes deal with SABC to broadcast Proteas home games

The Proteas will face India for the first time since they lost by seven runs to the world’s top-ranked side in the T20 World Cup final

David Miller top-scored for South Africa but it was not enough to put up a fight against India at the Wanderers. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

As the Proteas cricket team prepares to take on India, those who cannot be at the stadium to watch the epic clash can catch it on SABC.

South Africa will face India for the first time since they lost by seven runs to the world’s top-ranked side in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados in June.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced its partnership with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as the Official Free to Air Broadcaster for the 2024/25 Season.

Live matches

The decision comes ahead of the T20 series between South Africa and India.

Cricket SA said the Proteas men’s white ball matches will be broadcast on SABC 3 while the Proteas men’s red ball and all Proteas women’s matches will be broadcast on SABC+.

“Live matches will be broadcast on the SABC’s linear TV, Radio and digital platforms, which include www.sabcsport.com and SABC+. This partnership is in line with CSA’s strategic pillar of access, which is aimed at continuously growing our fanbase and ensuring the sport is accessible to all South Africans.

Cricket fans

CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki they wanted to accommodate cricket fans.

“We are glad that cricket is being made available through free-to-air broadcast, ensuring access and inclusion for all fans around the country.

“We look forward to strengthening this partnership with the national broadcaster for many years to come and welcome all sporting fans to sit back and enjoy the game of cricket and all it has to offer,” Moseki said.

The Proteas will be looking to turn their recent poor T20 form around when they take on India in a four-game series getting underway at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday night.

The team will be missing four players from their strong World Cup campaign, with Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock not selected.

