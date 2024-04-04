Cricket

4 Apr 2024

11:00 am

Proteas Women ‘disappointed’ but ready to fight in ODI series

The Sri Lankans earned a 2-1 series victory in the T20 International campaign.

Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt

Captain Laura Wolvaardt starred for the Proteas Women in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

After putting up a fight in a losing cause during the three-match T20 International series, Proteas Women’s all-rounder Nadine de Klerk admitted the national team were gutted by the final result, insisting they were eager to hit back against Sri Lanka Women when the ODI campaign gets underway next week.

Opening the T20I series in style, captain Laura Wolvaardt delivered in spectacular fashion for the Proteas Women, bashing her maiden century in the short format in Benoni. The skipper hit 102 runs off just 63 balls, carrying her team to 198/5, and the tourists were bowled out for 119 as South Africa secured a 79-run victory.

Sri Lanka dig deep

However, while they did not have it all their own way in the second and third fixtures, the Sri Lankans dug deep to wrap up a 2-1 series victory.

In Potchefstroom, the hosts were restricted to 137/8 and Sri Lanka reached 138/3, earning a seven-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

In the series decider in East London on Wednesday, the South Africans made 155/6, and the visitors responded by compiling 156/6 to grab a narrow four-wicket victory with five balls remaining. Wolvaardt again played a starring role at the top of the order, contributing 56 runs, though it was not enough to carry her team over the line.

‘We expected a lot more’

“The way we started off in that first game we expected a lot more from ourselves in the next couple of games,” said De Klerk, who made 44 not out and took 2/25 in the series decider.

“I think we just didn’t play the cricket we wanted and we weren’t up to standard, so we are really disappointed and we will have to try and improve as quickly as we can for the three ODIs, which is important to us.”

The Sri Lankans will now turn out in a tour match against an SA Women’s XI in East London on Saturday.

They will then play the first of three ODI matches against the Proteas Women, also in East London next Tuesday, followed by games in Kimberley and Potchefstroom.

Read more on these topics

Proteas women's team

