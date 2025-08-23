David Miller back for Proteas’ T20 series against England: All the squad news

Marco Jansen will also make a welcome return after missing out on the tour of Australia because of injury.

David Miller and Donovan Ferreira have been recalled to the Proteas T20 side for September’s tour of England, while Keshav Maharaj is also back in the mix in the shortest format of the game.

The Proteas pay three T20s and three ODIs in England next month.

Furthermore, Marco Jansen and Lizaad Williams have also been included in the T20 squad after recovering from injuries.

There are no completely new players in either the T20 or ODI squads.

The last time the Proteas toured the UK, in 2022, they drew the ODI series 1-1 and won the T20 series 2-1.

The tour gets underway with the first ODI on 2 September at Headingley in Leeds.

Kagiso Rabada, who picked up an injury during the on-going white-ball tour of Australia, will travel with the team to the UK.

‘Won’t rush Kagiso back’

“We’ll reassess Kagiso in England. We are hopeful that he will be available for part of the ODI series, but we’re prioritising T20 cricket and will take a conservative approach. We won’t rush him back,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

“We will also continue to manage Temba’s workload during the ODI series in the same way we did in the ongoing series against Australia.”

ODI team captain Temba Bavuma sat out the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, but is expected to play on Sunday. The Proteas lead that series 2-0.

Conrad added: “It’s great to have Marco back. He’s a fantastic all-format player who balances our side, he bowls up front and at the death, and hits the ball a long way. The plan was always to ease him and Lizaad back into international cricket through the shortest format.

“David’s return for the T20s adds another dimension to our lineup, and he is eager to get going.

“Donovan has done particularly well in the leagues he’s played in. We know how destructive he can be at the end of an innings, and with his experience in The Hundred and playing in English conditions, it’s the perfect time for him to rejoin the national squad.”

Proteas ODI squad against England

Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Proteas T20 squad against England

Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

Fixtures

1st ODI: Tuesday, 2 September at 1pm (Headingley, Leeds)

2nd ODI: Thursday, 4 September at 1pm (Lord’s, London)

3rd ODI: Sunday, 7 September at 1pm (Utilita Bowl, Southampton)

1st T20: Wednesday, 10 September at 6.30pm (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff)

2nd T20: Friday, 12 September at 6.30pm (Old Trafford, Manchester)

3rd T20: Sunday, 14 September 2.30pm (Trent Bridge, Nottingham)