Australia hit back with thumping victory over Proteas

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

24 August 2025

12:36 pm

Australia won with their biggest ever margin of victory in ODI cricket.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green celebrates his century during the third ODI between Australia and South Africa in Mackay on Sunday. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Hitting back in spectacular fashion on Sunday, Australia coasted to a commanding 276-run victory in the third and final one-day international (ODI) against South Africa in Mackay.

With the Proteas having already wrapped up the series win by triumphing in the first two matches, the hosts managed to walk away with some bragging rights after completely dominating the dead rubber final fixture.

Producing a superb all-round effort, Australia secured their most convincing ODI victory in the history of the game, and it was the sixth biggest margin of victory in an ODI match.

Proteas innings

Chasing a massive target of 432 to win, the SA team found themselves in trouble at 50/4.

And while Tony de Zorzi (33 off 30 balls) and Dewald Brevis (49 off 28) looked intent on launching what would have been a remarkable recovery, their fifth-wicket stand was cut short at 57 runs, signalling the beginning of the end for the Proteas.

They were ultimately bowled out for 155 runs in the 25th over of their innings, with left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly (5/22) leading Australia’s attack.

Australia’s top-order shines

Earlier, after choosing to bat first, Australia’s top order took the game away from the tourists.
Travis Head (142), captain Mitchell Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118 not out) all scored centuries, while Alex Carey (unbeaten on 50) contributed a half-century as the hosts reached 431/2 in their 50 overs.

It was only the fifth time in ODI cricket that a team has scored three hundreds in an innings.

It was also Australia’s second-highest total in the ODI format after the 434 they made in the magnificent ‘438 game’ against South Africa at the Wanderers in 2006.

Unlike that memorable match, however, the Proteas were unable to put up a fight as they crumbled under pressure.

