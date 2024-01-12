David Teeger relieved of SA U-19 captaincy due to threat of protests over Israel comments

There is a risk that protests could result in conflict or even violence.

South African U-19 cricket captain David Teeger has been relieved of the team’s leadership ahead of the U-19 Cricket World Cup amid fears there will be protests following his recent comments about the war in Israel and Gaza.

Comments made by Teeger hit the headlines late last year following his receiving of a “rising star” award at a Jewish awards function in Johannesburg.

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger said, according to the South African Jewish Report.

“And I’d like to dedicate it to the State of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the Diaspora.”

Investigation

In response to his comments, the Palestine Solidarity Alliance filed a complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, which launched an investigation into Teeger, according to The Times of Isreal.

A Cricket South Africa investigation, led by attorney Wim Trengove, cleared Teeger of wrongdoing in December.

Trengove said Teeger’s comments did not violate the South African constitution or the code of conduct of his cricket team, the Central Gauteng Lions.

Teeger remained as captain of the SA U-19 team, but on Friday CSA said they had relieved the player of the leadership. “In all circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relived of the captaincy for the tournament (starting on January 19 in South Africa).

“This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U-19 team and David himself.

“David will remain an important and active member of the squad and we wish him and the team every success in the tournament. The newly appointed captain will be announced in due course.”

Protests

CSA said in a statement that they were receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup in South Africa, following been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza could be anticipated at venues for the tournament.

“We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA U-19 captain David Teeger and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protesters.

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators..”