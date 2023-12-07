SA U-19 cricket captain cleared by inquiry

The independent inquiry was headed by Adv Wim Trengove.

SA U-19 captain David Teeger did not breach the CSA or Lions codes of conducts when making pro-Israel comments.

This was the finding of an independent inquiry appointed by CSA following a complaint received from the Palestine Solidarity Alliance.

After receiving the Rising Star of the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards last month, Teeger said, “Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel.”

Independent adjudicator

Israel is currently fighting a war against Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, following its terrorist attack on 7 October.

“The board of CSA decided to refer the PSA complaint to an independent adjudicator given the complexity of the issues raised, and to ensure that due process was followed,” read a CSA statement on Thursday.

“CSA has now received, considered, and accepted the Trengove Report which finds that Mr Teeger did not breach the CSA or Gauteng Lions codes of conduct.

“CSA considers the matter as now being closed and will make no further comment.”

The full report is available here.

