‘We showed our character’: Depleted Proteas relieved to stand up against Australia

Multiple players in the SA team delivered impressive performances in the opening game of the ODI series.

Having taken multiple knocks in the build-up to the game, batter Matthew Breetzke felt the Proteas had shown the grit and determination in their squad by securing a 67-run win over Australia in the first one-day international (ODI) of their three-match series in Durban on Thursday.

After being sent in to bat, the SA team reached 297/8, with Breetzke hitting his second career ODI century, making 112 runs off 106 balls and sharing a 107-run stand with all-rounder Marco Jansen who hit 75 off 59.

Experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj then took 4/20 to lead the Proteas attack, while Jansen grabbed four catches (including a one-handed blinder on the boundary to remove Matt Renshaw) as Australia were bowled out for 230.

What a catch Marco🥶🔥



Batting🔥

Bowling🔥

Fielding 🔥

Generational Talent♨️ pic.twitter.com/kQHKZXhPwC — Jumbo Jansen (@hrmnpbks) September 24, 2026

Backs against the wall

With four of their fast bowlers sidelined by injury ahead of the game, Breetzke said the hosts were pleased to showcase their all-round ability and their depth.

“It was an opportunity for guys to stand up,” said Breetzke, who was named Player of the Match.

“I think this team knows how to stand up when their backs are against the wall, and obviously it was a tough last week for the squad, but we showed our character and stood up well, so it was awesome.”

Fighting for his century

Though he did well to hold the Proteas together, laying a solid foundation for his side, Breetzke admitted he had to work hard for his ton in challenging conditions.

“I think any century you get for your country is an emotional moment, and it was obviously a proud moment for me and my family, but I think it was just more how difficult it was in the beginning and how I had to fight myself through it mentally.

“There were a few stages where I wanted to take a risk or whatever, but we kept losing wickets, so when I got to the century mark it was a bit of a relief and I’m just very grateful.”

The second fixture of the ODI series between SA and Australia – the annual Pink Day game in support of breast cancer awareness – will be held at the Wanderers on Sunday (10am start).