Marco Jansen relishing Proteas leadership role after Rabada and Ngidi blows

With 32 ODI's under his belt, Jansen is the most experienced pace bowler in the national squad.

Marco Jansen will have the massive task of leading a largely inexperienced Proteas pace attack in their three-match ODI series against Australia getting under way in Durban on Thursday.

Before the squad was announced earlier this month, the Proteas already knew that pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada would be unavailable through injury, but they were dealt further blows with Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman being ruled out since.

Jansen’s twin brother Duan, and young Nqobani Mokoena have been called up to join another inexperienced youngster in Kwena Maphaka in the group, with them collectively having played just nine ODI’s in total between them.

Leadership role

Jansen, with 32 ODI’s under his belt, is thus by far the most experienced pace bowler in the squad, followed by Corbin Bosch and Gerald Coetzee, who have both played 14 each, and he will thus have to marshal the group.

“Obviously those two (Rabada and Ngidi) not being a part of the squad is a loss for us. They are two world-class bowlers, and especially in South Africa, they know how to bowl in these conditions and know how to get the most out of the ball on a particular day,” explained Jansen.

“For me personally it sort of feels like I will have to take on that leadership role, and I will have to lead from the front. It is probably the first time (I am) taking up such a role. So I am quite excited for that and looking forward to seeing what I can do being put in such a role.”

Matching Australia’s intensity

Looking ahead to a difficult series against the Aussies, Jansen felt the most important thing for the Proteas would be matching the visitors’ intensity and making sure they did not allow them to get on top of them.

“They are a squad full of very experienced guys who play across the world in various leagues and stuff like that. So they know how they want to play and they know their brand and style of play,” said Janen.

“Their mentality is sort of like they try and be on you from the first ball and impose themselves on the opposition, with both the bat and ball. I think for us to try and counter that we have to try and match their intensity, mentality and body language.

“Because if we back down or shy away (from the challenge) it’s very easy for them to get more on top of you or pull further away in the game, so we have to be aware of that.”

The first ODI will get under way at 10am at Kingsmead on Thursday, followed by the Pink Day ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday, and the third ODI at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom next week Wednesday.