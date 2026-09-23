‘It’s concerning’: Proteas aim to overcome fast bowling troubles with depleted attack

The six seamers in the SA squad have played only 72 ODI matches between them.

The Proteas will need to dig deep with their second-string fast bowling attack, captain Temba Bavuma admits, with four of their seamers sidelined for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Australia starting in Durban on Thursday (10am).

Kwena Maphaka was the latest pace bowler to be withdrawn on the eve of the opening game, joining Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman on the injury list, with all four of them struggling with hamstring niggles.

In their absence, South Africa were set to rely on six seam bowlers in the squad – Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nqobani Mokoena and Duan Jansen – who had played just 72 ODI matches between them.

Trying to identify problems

Bavuma admitted it was a concern having four seamers missing with similar injuries, and their workload would need to be assessed, but he felt it was also a chance for fringe seamers to shine.

“It does make it a little more challenging. Obviously you want your best players at your disposal all the time, as realistic or unrealistic as that may be,” the skipper said.

“We have been working tirelessly to identify and define the problems we have. It is concerning, and I don’t think we would shy away from that, but we are working together to see where it is that we can be a lot better in terms of managing players.

“In saying that, it’s a wonderful opportunity for the individuals who have to step up… and we’re expecting those guys to step up and fill the shoes.”

Fast bowlers are ‘part of our DNA’

While the SA team had a quality spin attack, including experienced slow bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin, as well as part-timer Aiden Markram, Bavuma acknowledged that their pace attack was not as formidable or intimidating as they would have liked.

He said some of the more experienced seamers in the squad, led by all-rounder Marco Jansen, would need to carry the load in an attempt to win the series in their first home tour against Australia since 2023.

“As the South African team we build it around our fast bowlers. We want teams when they come here to know they have to deal with our fast bowlers. That’s part of our DNA,” Bavuma said.

“You need those guys fit and ready to go, you know, so there’s that impairment if I can say .

“And yes, certain players will take on an extra bit of a load, but I think as long as those players are aware and it’s communicated that this could be the case, it becomes easier for them mentally and physically to look after themselves off the field.”