Brevis heroics leads Proteas to thumping victory over Australia

Dewald Brevis laid the foundation with a breakthrough innings, hitting his first international century.

Rising star Dewald Brevis produced a record-breaking knock on Tuesday as South Africa hit back in spectacular fashion against Australia, coasting to a 53-run win in the second T20 International in Darwin.

Having lost the first match of the series at the same venue two days earlier, the Proteas shone with bat and ball in a dominant all-round performance.

Set a hefty target of 219 to win, Australia were pinned back by the Proteas bowlers, who combined well to keep them under pressure throughout their innings.

While they again got off to an aggressive start, as they had done in the series opener, the hosts were outplayed by an attack led by all-rounder Corbin Bosch (3/20) and 19-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka (3/57).

Australia were bowled out for 165 runs, with Tim David (50 runs) top scoring for the home team.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, 22-year-old Brevis hit his first international century to carry the Proteas line-up.

Though the SA team were under a bit of pressure at 57/3 in the seventh over, Brevis took the fight to the Australian bowling attack with a superb knock.

After racing to his maiden ton off just 41 balls, he went on to rack up 125 not out not off 56 deliveries in an innings which featured 12 fours and eight sixes, guiding the tourists to 218/7 in their 20 overs.

Brevis made the highest score by a Proteas player in a T20 International. In the process, he also became the youngest SA player to score a T20I century.

With the T20I series level at 1-1, the third and final match will be played in Cairns on Saturday.