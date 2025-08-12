Dewald Brevis smashes highest ever Proteas T20I score against Australia

Dewald Brevis struck an unbeaten 125, eclipsing Faf du Plessis' Proteas T20I record of 119.

Rising star Dewald Brevis proved his undeniable talent as he smashed his way to the highest ever T20 International score for the Proteas, hammering an unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls in the second T20I against Australia in Darwin on Tuesday afternoon.

Brevis arrived at the crease with the Proteas on 44/2 in the fifth over and led the batting effort, as they cruised to their biggest T20I total against the Aussies, of 218/7, which should give them a great chance of levelling the series after losing the first game on Sunday.

It was a terrific knock from the 22-year-old in just his ninth T20I, that featured eight sixes and 12 fours, and saw him eclipse former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis’ previous best of 119 against the West Indies in 2015.

Next best

The next best score for the Proteas was Tristan Stubbs 31 off 22 balls (3×4), and it was their fourth wicket stand of 127 off 57 balls, that was dominated by Brevis, that set the Proteas on their way to their mammoth total.

Speaking at the break Brevis said: “There’s not a lot of feelings. But at this moment I just want to give God all the glory. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have done this, it is all him. It was a lot of fun, everyone contributed, and Stubbs did so well with me.

“It was fun out there and I can’t really describe it. I was just watching the ball. I think it is important to just watch the ball, be very still and not to force anything, just let it come (to you).

“That’s how I play from ball one. That’s my brand and that’s how I want to play. But you have to adapt to the conditions. It’s not to say you are going to hit every ball, you still have to play it on merit. So it is all about playing it on merit and if it is there to be hit it’s there to be hit.”

Asked about breaking Du Plessis’ record Brevis added: “I am just extremely grateful.”