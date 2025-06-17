‘Dreams do come true’: Proteas on top of the world

The World Test Championship winners will return to South Africa on Wednesday morning.

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

South Africa – world Test champions. It has a lovely ring to it.

The Proteas’ World Test Championship-winning cricketers are preparing for their return to South Africa on Wednesday morning when they’ll arrive as this country’s latest sporting heroes.

Temba Bavuma and his team ended a 27-year Proteas drought without a major international trophy on Saturday when they beat overwhelming favourites, Australia in the ICC Test final at Lord’s by five wickets.

Bavuma was one of the heroes of the famous 282-run chase, scoring a crucial 66 in the second innings.

The other two big stars were Kagiso Rabada, with his nine wickets in the match, and opening batter Aiden Markram, who scored a brilliant 136 in the second innings.

Temba Bavuma of South Africa celebrates with the trophy on day four of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday in London, England. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The last time a senior men’s South African team won an international trophy was in 1998, when they captured the Champions Trophy.

Several South African past players, including former captains AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Graeme Smith, all sent congratulatory messages on social media to Bavuma and his team, while Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie was also full of praise.

“From dreaming in the dusty streets of Langa to holding the mace at Lord’s, Temba Bavuma reminded SA … to never be told we are not tall enough, not rich enough, not talented enough. As long as we are brave enough … 9 wins later, 10 unbeaten, you have reminded us all to believe,” McKenzie wrote on X.

“After all the decades of pain and suffering in all the knockout matches that didn’t work out … the Proteas have won a major ICC final and proven SA just can’t stop winning! What a moment, what a team, what a country. Against the odds, we are the Champions!”

Corbin Bosch of South Africa celebrates with fans following the Proteas’ win against Australia. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Indeed.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “This occasion holds immense significance in the world of sport and cricket. It is a tribute not only to the current squad, but also to those who paved the way before them.”

Director of National Teams and High Performance at CSA Enoch Nkwe added: “This moment is a reminder that no dream is too distant, no challenge insurmountable and no legacy too heavy to carry forward.

“I commend the unwavering commitment demonstrated by each player, both on and off the field. Reaching this milestone, coupled with remarkable key performances, will undoubtedly be etched into the history books.”

It took 9 722 days for the Proteas to finally win a major title again. South Africa has every right to rejoice and celebrate Bavuma and his Test champions.

South Africa fans celebrate their team’s win against Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

