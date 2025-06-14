Cricket

How much money the Proteas will bank after beating Aussies in Test final

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

14 June 2025

04:28 pm

The playing squad and coaching team will be smiling all the way to the bank.

Temba Bavuma and the Proteas cricketers

South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma holds the ICC World Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with his team-mates after victory against Australia. Picture: Glyn Kirk / AFP

The World Test Championship-winning Proteas squad haven’t only become the best Test team on the planet and written their names in the history books, they’ve also bagged a pot of gold, after beating Australia in the final at Lord’s on Saturday.

Temba Bavuma and his Proteas squad beat the Australian side of Pat Cummins by five wickets in the Test final, following a thrilling four days of cricket in London.

While Bavuma and Co’s names will go down in history as the first senior Proteas team to win a major ICC trophy of significance, and since the victory in the Champions Trophy in 1998, they will also bank large cheques from the International Cricket Council in the coming days.

Winners’ purse

The ICC announced before the final at Lord’s that the winners of the match would take home a purse of $3.6 million. In Rand terms that is a little less than R65 million.

It is more than double ($1.6 million) what New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) earned after winning the previous two Test finals.

Australia, as runners-up will bank $2.1 million, which is R38 million. This is also significantly more than what the previous runners-up took home, namely $800,000.

The playing squads and coaching staffs are expected to split the winnings between them.

Aiden Markram of the Proteas was named man of the match for his excellent score of 136 in the second innings, which helped South Africa reach their target of 282. He was ably supported in the run chase by Bavuma, who hit an excellent 66.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also starred for the Proteas, taking nine wickets in the match.

Prize money:

First/winners: South Africa $3.6 million

Second/runners up: Australia $2.16 million

Third: India $1.44 million

Fourth: New Zealand $1.2 million

Fifth: England $960,000

Sixth: Sri Lanka $840,000

Seventh: Bangladesh $720,000

Eighth: West Indies $600,000

Ninth: Pakistan $480,000

