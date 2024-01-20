Durban’s Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape: All you need to know

The log-leading Super Giants will be looking to make it a double against the Sunrisers this season.

Jon-Jon Smuts of Durban’s Super Giants has been in good form this SA20 season. Picture: SA20

The Durban-based side are the log-leaders, having won three out of their four games, and they take on the defending champions from last season, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the early game on Saturday.

The Sunrisers finally got a first win in the week, so they’re now one from three and on their way in the competition.

If the rain stays away it should be a good game between two experienced outfits.

Here are all the details about the match in Durban:

Where and what time: Kingsmead, first ball at 1.30pm

Who’s playing: Durban’s Super Giants from Durban against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads:

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Marcus Stoines, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Sunrisers: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Players to watch:

The Super Giants have the big-hitting and in-form Heinrich Klaasen in the ranks and if he gets going his team will be favourites to win, while Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers and Jon-Jon Smuts also possess power in the batting lineup.

Slow bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen will be key as will Junior Dala, Dwaine Pretorius and English player Reece Topley.

For the visitors, Aiden Markram will want to put a big score together, while young Jordan Hermann, fresh off a century, will be a key wicket for the Super Giants. Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs and Adam Rossington, if he gets a game, are also big-hitters.

Marco Jansen, with bat and ball, will also be hoping to finally make a contribution.

Earlier this season:

In match five on January 13, it was the Durban-based team who triumphed by 35 runs, after posting 225/3 and then restricting the Sunrisers to 190/9.

Breetzke (43), De Kock (23), Smuts (75) and Nicholas Pooran (60) all made significant contributions with the bat for the Durban team.

For the Sunrisers, Abell (65), Markram (28) and Stubbs (55) tried hard to stay on course for their target.