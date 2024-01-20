Joburg Super Kings v Pretoria Capitals: All you need to know

Both teams need to secure some points as the first round approaches the halfway stage.

The Joburg Super Kings are still in search of their first win of the SA20 season. Picture: SA20

The competition’s bottom feeders will be desperate to pick up some points in their SA20 clash on Saturday when Joburg Super Kings host Pretoria Capitals in a Gauteng derby at the Wanderers.

It has been a tough start to the league for both teams. The Super Kings are bottom of the log without a win from four matches, while the Capitals are second from bottom with one victory from the three games they have played thus far.

With the first round of the league approaching the halfway stage, both sides will need to gain some momentum before they fall too far behind in the chase for spots in the knockout stages.

Here are all the details about the match in Johannesburg

Where and what time: The Wanderers, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg and Pretoria Capitals from Centurion

How to watch: SuperSport, channels 201 and 212

Squads

Capitals: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch

Seam bowler Lizaad Williams has displayed consistent form for the Super Kings, taking six wickets from three matches at an average of 16.83, and the hosts will be relying on him to help contain the visitors.

Top-order batter and captain Faf du Plessis hasn’t found his form yet in this campaign, and he will be eager to turn things around by leading from the front.

For the Capitals, after scoring a century and taking two wickets in their last game against Durban’s Super Giants, England all-rounder Will Jacks could play a key role again at the top of the order.

A potential match-winner, Rilee Rossouw will also make things difficult for the opposition if he hits his straps.

Last season

In their home match against the Capitals at the Wanderers last year, the Super Kings grabbed a six-run victory.

Leus du Plooy laid the foundation by contributing 75 runs not out, and spin bowler Aaron Phangiso led the Super Kings attack by taking 4/32.

Returning to action the following day at SuperSport Park, the Capitals hit back by coasting to a six-wicket win.

After bowling out the visitors for 122 runs, thanks largely to a return of 3/7 from seamer Jimmy Neesham, Phil Salt went on to score an unbeaten 52 as the home side reached their target with seven overs to spare.