Finishing in the top two on SA20 log will be crucial, says Sunrisers coach Birrell

The two-time former champions and finalists from last year have one round robin game to play.

Despite having already qualified for the play-offs, Sunrisers Eastern Cape coach Adrian Birrell says the loss against MI Cape Town on Friday “hurts” as the two-time former champions now have to work a little harder to get into the all-important top two on the log at the end of the round robin phase.

The Sunrisers went down by three wickets to MICT at Newlands, after the home team chased down 140 with four balls to space.

The win has given the Cape Town side hope of still making the play-offs but they will have to win their last game on Sunday (against the Sunrisers in Gqeberha) and hope the Joburg Super Kings lose their last two games, against Pretoria Capitals at home on Saturday and Paarl Royals away on Monday.

The Sunrisers, currently second on the log, have one game left, against MICT on Sunday and should they lose that there is a chance that the Capitals or JSK can overtake them.

Chasing a top-two finish

Birrell said finishing in the top two on the log was crucial.

“I hope the loss won’t affect us. You can look at it philosophically, that it’s difficult to win four to five games in row to win the trophy, so maybe a loss isn’t the worst thing,” said Birrell.

“It’s comforting to be in the play-offs again, with two games to spare. I’m very proud of that record. It’s gone well for us over the last four years, but we’re an ambitious team and want to be there again, we want a top two finish.

“Then it’s a qualifier and if you win, you’re straight into the final. That’s the goal. That’s a big advantage.”

The teams finishing third and fourth have to potentially play an extra game to reach the final, the so-called eliminator.

Under Birrell’s guidance, the Sunrisers won the first two editions of the SA20 and played in the final last year, having been forced to play the extra game. Birrell said that had probably caused some fatigue in his squad. MICT finished top of the log last season and went on to win the title.

Asked what made the Sunrisers so successful, Birrell said: “We’ve had good teams. We’ve got another good team this year. And, we’ve played a good style of cricket.

“We’ve produced some good wins and when we’ve lost we’ve only just lost. We’ll take confidence into the back end of the tournament.”