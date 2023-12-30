Cricket

A real first-class specialist, Dean Elgar will be missed

Elgar is so focused on Test cricket that he has never played a T20 International.

Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar leaves the field after scoring a century in the first Test between South Africa and India this week. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

A first-class specialist has become a rare commodity in cricket.

Once the most celebrated domain of the global elite, the Test arena is now just one of multiple formats competing against each other for the sport’s spotlight.

And while it is still considered the most challenging format, real fame and fortune in modern-day cricket is no longer found in the first-class game. The big money and real stardom can be found at the opposite end of the spectrum, in the lucrative T20 game which continues to fill stadiums around the world.

The value, however, of having a top-order batter who can stick his heels in under tough conditions was again made evident by Proteas opener Dean Elgar this week.

So focused on the first-class game is Elgar that he has played only eight ODI matches in his 11-year international career. In the popular T20 format, he doesn’t have a single cap.

In the 85 Tests he has played, however, he has been a key member of the national team for more than a decade.

Elgar has made 5,331 runs at an average of 38.35, which in itself might not blow anyone’s mind, but the 36-year-old player proved this week that his experience makes him a match-winner.

Magnificent century

While most of the batters struggled in damp conditions in the first Test against India in Centurion, Elgar stood out among those who managed to stick around at the crease, anchoring himself at the top of the order.

The bowlers added an extra dimension, of course, with Kagiso Rabada and debutant Nandre Burger taking seven wickets each,  but it was Elgar who laid a foundation that was so strong it ultimately set up a crushing victory over the tourists.

Fortunately, South Africa has a tremendous amount of talent and Elgar will no doubt be replaced by a worthy prospect when he steps down.  His absence isn’t going to break the SA squad.

But as a first-class specialist whose entire career revolves around cementing himself to the crease, he’s exactly the kind of player you want in a sticky situation on those most gruelling days of Test cricket.

Elgar will be missed, and it is fitting that he will lead the Proteas in Cape Town next week in the absence of injured captain Temba Bavuma.

In his swansong performance, he will again be looking to make a valuable contribution.

And while he’s there, Elgar’s teammates will feel a lot more confident of wrapping up a 2-0 series victory. He offers the kind of comfort only a specialist can.

Columns Dean Elgar proteas cricket team

