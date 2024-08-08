Former Proteas Adams, Khan get top coaching jobs at CSA

The pair will help guide and coach the country's leading players on the domestic and international fronts.

Former Proteas cricketers Paul Adams and Imraan Khan have been appointed as Cricket South Africa’s bowling and batting heads respectively.

Their main role will be to ensure that the country’s leading men’s and women’s domestic and national players receive the necessary mentorship required in batting and bowling. They will start their new jobs on September 1.

Adams and Khan

Adams, a former Proteas spinner who played 45 Tests and 24 One-Day Internationals, has been serving as the spin bowling coach for the SA U19 men’s team and SA Emerging men’s team since 2023. He has also previously assisted the South Africa A side.

The 47-year-old previously also coached the Cape Cobras, guiding the Western Province side to five titles across all three formats between 2012 and 2016, and more recently coached the Division 2 side Eastern Cape Iinyathi.

Khan coached the Dolphins for five seasons, winning the 4-Day Domestic Series on two occasions and the One-Day Cup title in 2019/20 before sharing the 50-over honours with the Lions the very next season. He also led the KZN Coastal outfit to three T20 Challenge finals.

Imraan Khan, former head coach of the Dolphins. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The 40-year-old, who played a combined 333 domestic matches and represented South Africa in one Test, has also worked as a batting consultant with the Proteas men’s Test side during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year and the ongoing two-match series against West Indies.

“The appointments of Paul Adams and Imraan Khan mark an exciting new chapter for Cricket South Africa’s High Performance program,” said Head of High Performance at CSA, Grant van Velden.

“Paul’s extensive experience and proven track record as a coach will be invaluable in nurturing our upcoming talent. His dedication and passion for the game make him the perfect fit for this role.

“Imraan’s achievements with the Dolphins and his recent contributions as a batting consultant to the Proteas Men’s Test side demonstrate his ability to lead and develop players at the highest level. We are confident that he will bring a fresh perspective to our High Performance program.”