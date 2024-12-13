Marizanne Kapp praises rising all-round stars in Proteas squad

Nadine de Klerk and Annerie Dercksen were both impressive in the limited overs matches against England.

Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp says she is delighted to see younger players with similar versatility coming through the ranks as they prepare for a rare Test match against England in Bloemfontein starting on Sunday.

Kapp, a veteran of 265 international matches, missed the recent T20 International series against England due to a clash with Australia’s Big Bash League, but she scored 60 runs and took six wickets in the three ODI matches which concluded earlier this week.

Marizanne Kapp during a Proteas women training session. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

She was not the only all-rounder who stood out, however, and she commended Annerie Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk for their impressive performances, despite the SA team losing both series.

Dercksen, 23, hit more than 20 runs in four of her six innings in the T20 and ODI series, and she took five wickets in the three ODI games.

De Klerk, 24, hit 80 runs and took four wickets in the T20 series, and her unbeaten 48 with the bat helped the Proteas to their only win in the six limited overs matches, in the first ODI last week.

‘Good to see’

With multiple in-form all-rounders in the squad, Kapp felt this not only promising in the long run but would assist in their attempt to secure a Test victory over England.

“There were a few knocks and bowling performances from youngsters like Dercksen and De Klerk (in the limited overs matches) which were massive positives moving forward,” Kapp said.

“We’ve been wanting that extra all-rounder so it’s good to see those youngsters putting up their hands and hopefully they’ll build on that moving forward.”

Kapp backs Mashimbyi

Kapp, meanwhile, was also pleased with the appointment of Mandla Mashimbyi, who took over as Proteas women’s head coach midway through their month-long home tour against England.

“He looks like a guy who is not afraid to make changes, and I think that’s what we probably need moving forward, and he says it like it is,” Kapp said.

“I’ve always said sometimes people can be too soft when it comes to players’ performances, and you just need that kick. I think he’s definitely the right person for that and he obviously has a lot of knowledge… so I’m really excited to work with him.”