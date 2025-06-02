‘A sad day for me’: Heinrich Klaasen retires from international cricket

Klaasen played 60 ODI matches and 58 T20 Internationals since making his debut in 2018.

Heinrich Klaasen admitted he was somewhat saddened by the decision, after announcing his retirement from international cricket, though he said he was pleased to have the opportunity to focus on other things in his life, including his family.

During a seven-year career for the Proteas, Klaasen showcased his ability as a reliable big-hitting batter and played a key role with the gloves behind the stumps.

He confirmed on Monday, however, that he would no longer be available for the SA team in limited overs formats, after retiring from Test cricket last year.

Having played only four Tests between 2019 and 2023, Klaasen was a white-ball specialist for the national team, establishing himself as one of the most feared middle-order batters in the international game.

Spectacular career

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper/batter played 60 ODIs and amassed over 2 000 runs at an average of 43.69, and his power-hitting prowess was on full display during a blistering career-best 174 against Australia at his home ground, SuperSport Park, in 2023 – the second highest score ever recorded by a number five.

Klaasen also represented South Africa in 58 T20Is, striking at a rate of 141.84.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket,” Klaasen said.

“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future, so it was truly a very difficult decision, but also one that I have absolute peace with.

“From the first day, it was the biggest privilege representing my country and it was everything that I have worked for and dreamed about as a young boy.”

Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot for the Proteas during a Champions Trophy match in Pakistan earlier this year. Picture: Asif Hassan/AFP

‘Outstanding service’

Cricket SA director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe credited Klaasen for his consistent efforts for the Proteas in recent years.

“Heinrich has been a true match winner for South Africa. He was a player capable of changing the course of a game in a matter of overs,” Nkwe said.

“His commitment and impact in the white-ball formats have been immense, and we thank him for his outstanding service to South African cricket.”