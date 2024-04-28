Hendricks, Mulder power Lions to CSA T20 Challenge title

The pair shared in an unbeaten match winning 85-run fourth wicket partnership, which saw them cruise over the line with 14 balls to spare.

The Lions players celebrate the dismissal of Dolphins batter Bryce Parsons during the T20 Challenge final at the Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Fantastic batting from Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder powered the Lions to a seven wicket win over the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge final at a festive Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

After being set a tricky 166 to win by the visitors, Hendricks crunched his way to an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls (4×4, 3×6), while Mulder provided the finishing touches with a superb 55 off just 26 balls, launching four sixes and two fours along the way.

The Lions chase got off to a decent start as Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton (18) got the scoreboard ticking, but after Rickelton struggled to get the ball away at first, he launched two sixes off Okuhle Cele in the fifth over and was then bowled with the score 37/1.

Rassie van der Dussen (6) was bamboozled by a slower ball from Daryn Dupavillon to be bowled, and Temba Bavuma (7) edged a quicker ball from Andile Phehlukwayo to keeper Tshepang Dithole as they slipped to 83/3 in the 11th over.

That brought Mulder in to join Hendricks and he played the perfect role, taking pressure off the opener by cracking regular boundaries, which allowed Hendricks to play his own game, as they eased home.

First innings

In the first innings Jason Smith starred for the visitors, crashing five fours and a six in his 51 off 33 balls, while Codi Yusuf, 2/16, and Bjorn Fortuin, 2/24, were they key bowlers for the hosts.

The Dolphins innings got off to a mixed start as they scored at a good rate over the first 10 overs, but lost regular wickets as they reached the halfway mark on 74/4.

Opening batter Khaya Zondo was the chief destroyer at the top of the order as he hammered four fours and two sixes in his 25-ball 37, but after cracking Nqaba Peter for a six he then missed a quicker ball that kept low to be trapped LBW to become the third wicket to fall in the innings.

The Dolphins continued losing wickets and by the 15th over were in a spot of bother on 103/6, however that brought Eathan Bosch (17) to the crease to join Smith and they shared in a vital 57-run seventh wicket stand.

That included Smith targeting Peter’s final over, smashing four fours and a six off it as 24 came off the 17th, which boosted them over the 150-run mark.

But a decent final two overs followed, with Yusuf bowling the last and he had Smith caught just after reaching his half century, and bowled Bosch as the Lions finished well.