Here’s the Proteas’ new-look World Cup kit … and this is what it will cost you

The upcoming T20 tournament will take place in the West Indies and USA.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have unveiled the Proteas’ new-look playing kit for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.

And, the kit is already available on pre-order to cricket fans, at a cost of R750 per shirt for adults, while the kids’ shirts will set you back R650. They’re available on the CSA website shop by clicking here.

T20 shirts as well as ODI shirts are available to fans.

Time to suit up with for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! 🌍🏆



Pre-order yours now at https://t.co/8negrpzQjf and brace yourselves as our Proteas Men's team lights up the global stage with some out-of-this-world performances!🏏💫



Replica jerseys will be available from 15 May… pic.twitter.com/37SDLZ1jGG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 28, 2024

The new Proteas playing strip was revealed during the CSA T20 Challenge final between Lions and Dolphins at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The kit was produced in collaboration with CSA’s official technical partner Lotto Sport and is predominantly gold with contrasting bright green sleeves and collar. Paying homage to South Africa’s heritage, the national flag cuts across the shoulders, with the Protea flower subtly featuring on the torso.

At the upcoming T20 World Cup, South Africa are drawn in Group D with Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands and Sri Lanka, who they begin their campaign against on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 4.30pm (SA time).

The Proteas’ preliminary squad for the tournament is expected to be named in the coming days.