Highs and lows for Akani at Simbine Classic

Meeting director Akani Simbine pulled up with cramp in the men's 100m final.

Though he was widely praised for his efforts in organising the first World Athletics Continental Tour Silver track and field meeting in South Africa, which drew a large crowd to Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria, Akani Simbine’s evening ended in disappointment on Tuesday night at the Simbine Classic.

In the men’s 100m final, SA record holder and meeting director Simbine took his foot off the gas in cool conditions and trailed home in last place. It was later revealed he had pulled up as a precaution due to a cramp in his calf.

But while the race was won by African Games champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon in 10.03 seconds, there was some consolation for Simbine who achieved the quickest time of the day (9.98) in warmer conditions in the heats.

Running his first race of the season, Simbine extended his impressive career streak by dipping under 10 seconds for the 12th year in a row.

Sturgis shines in women’s 100m sprint

However, with Simbine fading in the men’s final, American sprinter Cambrea Sturgis stole the show, rocketing over the line in 10.92 seconds in the women’s 100m dash after clocking 10.94 in the first-round heats.

The former US collegiate champion ran one of the quickest times ever produced on SA soil in the women’s short sprint.

Meanwhile, Olympic 400m bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga of Zambia took the men’s 300m event after winning the first of two races in 31.38, while former world junior champion Lythe Pillay took second place overall after winning the first 300m contest in 31.58.

Mercy Oketch of Kenya triumphed in the women’s 300m event in 35.77.

Other highlights

Among other highlights, two-time African champion Enekwechi Chukwuebuka of Nigeria launched a big 21.17m throw to win the men’s shot put.

In the women’s 1 500m event, former world indoor 800m champion Prudence Sekgodiso turned the tables on Karabo More, who beat her at the recent SA Athletics Championships in Stellenbosch. Sekgodiso secured victory in 4:08.93, and More settled for second position in 4:11.90.

And national 1 500m record holder Tshepo Tshite outkicked in-form athlete Luan Munnik down the home straight to win the men’s metric mile after a tactical battle. Tshite finished in 7:54.05 and Munnik was less than half a second off the pace, taking the runner-up spot in 7:54.49.

In the pre-programme earlier in the day, 18-year-old rising star Leendert Koekemoer won the men’s 400m race in 44.94, taking 0.09 off his own SA U20 record (45.03) set last year.