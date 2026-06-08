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Zakithi Nene chasing fast times after Diamond League victory

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

8 June 2026

12:52 pm

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Nene earned the second Diamond League win of his career in Stockholm on Sunday.

Zakithi Nene

Zakithi Nene in action at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. Picture: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

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After producing a breakthrough victory over the weekend, sprinter Zakithi Nene says he is racing against the clock this year as the international track and field season gains momentum.

Nene stormed to victory in 44.48 seconds in windy conditions on Sunday in the men’s 400m race at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

It was the second Diamond League win of Nene’s career, and his first since he triumphed at the same event in the Swedish capital back in 2023 when he got a little lucky by pulling off a surprise victory against a relatively weak field.

Since that win three years ago, Nene has developed into one of the world’s top 400m sprinters, finishing fifth at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo and running the third fastest time in the world in 2025 after setting a personal best of 43.76 at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

“It’s a very special win for me here today and against a strong field, so I’m happy. I really like Stockholm with its nice crowd, and the track was nice too, but it was a shame it was so windy,” Nene said at the weekend.

Ready to light up the track

With no major global championships on the calendar this season, 28-year-old Nene said his main goal this year was to run fast times.

His next chance to do so would be at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on 28 June, and after shaking off a niggle which held him back in the early stages of the season, he said he was ready to light up the track.

“I’ve had a solid start to my season but I’ve been battling Achilles problems, unfortunately,” Nene said.

“Paris will be my next competition and with no major championships for me this summer, it’s all about trying to run as quick as possible.”

In other disciplines in Stockholm, Sinesipho Dambile finished second in the men’s 200m sprint in 20.10, while Mthi Mthimkulu was well off the pace in the same race, settling for fifth position in 20.78 on his Diamond League debut.

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Former world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso produced a solid performance in the women’s 800m contest, taking fifth place in 1:57.70.

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