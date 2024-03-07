CSA T20 Challenge starts Friday: All the fixtures

The defending champions are the Titans, who're first up against neighbours, North West, in Centurion.

Aiden Markram will be keen to make a big impression in the T20 Challenge. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The 2024 CSA T20 Challenge competition for the first division teams gets under way on Friday with all eight outfits in action across South Africa,

The Titans are the defending champions and will again play out of SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The seven other teams involved in the competition are the Warriors (Gqeberha), Dolphins (Durban), Western Province (Cape Town), Lions (Joburg), Boland/Rocks (Paarl) as well as North West (Potchefstroom) and Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland/Tuskers (Pietermaritzburg).

The competition runs from Friday 8 March to Sunday 28 April, when the final will be played. Several Proteas players will be in action.

Some matches will be televised, but the non-televised Division 1 games will be streamed on the SuperSport App Channel 244.

The second division, which includes teams Eastern Cape Iinyathi, Garden Route Badgers, Northern Cape Heat, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Knights, Limpopo Impalas, and Eastern Storm, got under way on Wednesday. These matches can be watched on the CSA YouTube Channel.

Full fixture list for Division 1 competition:

Friday 8 March

Warriors v KZN Inland 6pm (Gqeberha), Dolphins v WP 6pm (Durban), Lions v Boland 6pm (Joburg), Titans v North West (Centurion)

Sunday 10 March

Boland v Titans 2pm (Paarl), WP v KZN Inland 2pm (Cape Town), Dolphins v Warriors 2pm (Durban), North West v Lions 2pm (Potchefstroom)

Wednesday 13 March

WP v North West 6pm (Cape Town), Dolphins v Lions 6pm (Durban), Titans v Warriors 6pm (Centurion)

Friday 15 March

KZN Inland v North West 1pm (Pietermaritzburg), Boland v Dolphins 6pm (Paarl), Lions v Titans 6pm (Joburg)

Sunday 17 March

Warriors v Boland 2pm (Gqeberha), Dolphins v North West 2pm (Durban), Lions v WP 2pm (Joburg)

Wednesday 20 March

Titans v Dolphins 6pm (Centurion), Warriors v WP 2pm (Gqeberha), North West v Boland 2pm (Potchefstroom)

Saturday 23 March

Titans v WP 2pm (Joburg), Lions v KZN Inland 6pm (Joburg)

Sunday 24 March

Dolphins v Boland 10am (Gqeberha), Warriors v North West 2pm (Gqeberha)

Wednesday 27 March

KZN Inland v WP 1pm (Pietermaritzburg), Lions v Warriors 6pm (Joburg)

Sunday 31 March

WP v Warriors 10am (Paarl), Boland v Lions 2pm (Paarl)

Monday 1 April

KZN Inland v Dolphins 10am (Potchefstroom), North West v Titans 2pm (Potchefstroom)

Wednesday 3 April

WP v Lions 6pm (Cape Town), North West v KZN Inland 6pm (Potchefstroom)

Friday 5 April

Boland v KZN Inland 6pm (Paarl), Warriors v Titans 6pm (Gqeberha), Lions v Dolphins 6pm (Joburg)

Sunday 7 April

KZN Inland v Titans 1pm (Pietermaritzburg), WP v Boland 2pm (Cape Town), North West v Dolphins 2pm (Potchefstroom)

Wednesday 10 April

Dolphins v Titans 6pm (Durban)

Friday 12 April

KZN Inland v Warriors 1pm (Pietermaritzburg), Titans v Boland 6pm (Centurion), North West v WP 6pm (Potchefstroom)

Sunday 14 April

WP v Dolphins 2pm (Cape Town), Lions v North West 2pm (Joburg), Titans v KZN Inland 2pm (Centurion), Boland v Warriors 6pm (Paarl)

Wednesday 17 April

KZN Inland v Boland 1pm (Pietermaritzburg), Warriors v Lions 6pm (Gqeberha)

Friday 19 April

Boland v WP 6pm (Paarl), Dolphins v KZN Inland 6pm (Durban), Titans v Lions 6pm (Centurion), North West v Warriors 6pm (Potchefstroom)

Sunday 21 April

KZN Inland v Lions 1pm (Pietermaritzburg), Boland v North West 2pm (Paarl), WP v Titans 2pm (Cape Town), Warriors v Dolphins 2pm (Gqeberha)

Wednesday 24 April

Semi-final

Thursday 25 April

Semi-final

Sunday 28 April

Final