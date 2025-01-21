It’s now must-win for Super Giants as MI Cape Town visit Durban

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson feels a turn-around is imminent.

It really is now make-or-break for Durban’s Super Giants who’ve dropped to the sixth and last place in the SA20 points table at the halfway mark.

The Super Giants have just the one win behind their name and six points in the bag. They will be reeling as well after scoring just 115/8 in their 20 overs in their defeat to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha on Sunday and had it not been for 44 off 45 balls by Kane Williamson and a brilliant 30 off 15 by No 10 Naveen-ul-Haq that the score would have looked a whole lot worse.

With just two home games remaining, the Super Giants have it all to do if they are to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.

And making matters more challenging on Tuesday is the fact they’re up against a high-riding MI Cape Town team, fresh off a stunning win against the Joburg Super Kings to sit top of the table before Monday night’s game. Their final home match is against the Paarl Royals.

‘Experience in dressing room’

Last season’s runners-up, the Super Giants,will have to be at their best if they’re to get the better of an MI Cape Town team which includes several players who’re currently in top form. Here one thinks of Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Delano Potgieter and Dewald Brevis.

The Super Giants’ Wiliamson is hopeful his team can hit their straps soon.

“There is a lot of experience in that dressing room and all of us have been in this situation before. And the games come thick and fast. It is just about keeping coming back to the basics and not over-reacting,” said the New Zealander, in his first season of SA20 cricket.

“There are a lot of fantastic players in that dressing room and it’s about doing it collectively.

“Naturally, every game there is the intention to win, but for us is to make those improvements and get nice and clear. Often after a few losses those things are highlighted, it is important for us to play with that freedom and trust the quality in the dressing room.

“The conditions have lent itself to rhythm play. It’s about finding a way to be competitive and focusing on what we want to do and how we want to do it. We go back to Durban now and it’s important that we make those small improvements.”

The Super Giants will look to the likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Matthew Breetzke and Junior Dala, all experienced campaigners, to get them back on track.