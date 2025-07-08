Proteas’ Mulder showed traits of a good leader

Wiaan Mulder stunned the cricketing world by declaring on 367 not out, putting South Africa’s team needs ahead of personal glory.

A strong characteristic of a good leader is when you put your team first ahead of self interest.

Aged just 27 in his first match as Test captain, Wiaan Mulder showed maturity beyond his years yesterday when he declared the South African first innings on 625/5 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

In declaring, Mulder – in just his 21st Test – was just 33 runs shy of Brian Lara’s highest individual Test score of 400 not out, which he set against England at St John’s in 2004.

His unbeaten 367 was the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket.

Mulder, who surpassed South Africa’s previous highest individual Test score of 311 not out set by Hashim Amla against England at The Oval in 2012, had plenty of time to push on towards and beyond Lara’s record.

He was thumping the ball to all parts of the ground, having hit 49 fours and four sixes, and he didn’t look in any danger of getting out against Zimbabwe’s tame attack.

His team were scoring quickly and had more than enough moved the game forward.

Another hour of batting would not have harmed his team’s chances as they pushed for a second straight win over their neighbours.

Chances to rewrite the record books don’t come around often, but Mulder’s selfless decision will be talked about for years to come – something you have to admire.

