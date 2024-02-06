Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

6 Feb 2024

Jamaican cricketer Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint in Joburg

The 28-year-old Paarl Royals all-rounder was apparently unhurt.

West Indies international Fabian Allen has reportedly escaped a life-threatening incident in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the ongoing SA20 tournament.

Allen, competing for the Paarl Royals in the popular T20 league, was mugged at gunpoint outside the team hotel in Sandton on Monday, according to a report on the cricbuzz website.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was apparently unhurt, but some of his personal belongings were stolen, including a cellphone and a bag.

“Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine,” a source told cricbuzz.

Staying in SA

Allen had been provided with “necessary support by the franchise and the league” and had reportedly decided to stay in the country for this week’s SA20 playoffs.

The Royals were set to compete in an eliminator clash against the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Wednesday, as they set their sights on a place in this weekend’s SA20 final.

Allen struggled to find his best form for the Royals in the league stage of the T20 competition, making just 38 runs and taking two wickets in eight matches.

He did not take part in their last two games of the opening round.

