Super Kings stay in the hunt with thumping SA20 victory over Sunrisers

Seam bowler Lutho Sipamla ripped through the Sunrisers top order, leaving the visitors floundering at 17/4.

Joburg Super Kings players celebrate a wicket with captain Faf du Plessis, during his 400th T20 match, in their clash against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Picture: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics

The Joburg Super Kings kept themselves in the hunt for the SA20 playoffs on Sunday, picking up a crucial nine-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a one-sided clash at the Wanderers.

Chasing 119 runs to win, the Super Kings coasted to a convincing win with six overs to spare, and while they remained in fourth position in the log, they managed to strengthen their playoff hopes by drawing themselves within two points of defending champions the Sunrisers who remained in third.

With the Super Kings bowlers having done all the early work, their batters were left with a relatively comfortable task, and they made sure.

They were led by opener Devon Conway, who hit 76 not out off 56 balls, as he guided the home side to 119/1.

Sunrisers innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Sunrisers top order were anchored by David Bedingham as his teammates collapsed around him.

Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram all fell for ducks as Lutho Sipamla ripped through their line-up, leaving the visitors floundering at 17/4.

Opening batter Bedingham (48) and middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs (37) kept their team’s hopes alive with a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket, and all-rounder Marco Jansen added a valuable 22-run contribution before the Sunrisers were bowled out for 118 runs.

The damage caused by the Super Kings bowlers was too much for the visitors, however, with Sipamla taking 3/13 and Hardys Viljoen returning 4/24.