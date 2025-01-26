MI Cape Town romp to bonus-point win

Ryan Rickelton was instrumental, scoring 63 off 41 balls, partnering with Rassie van der Dussen for a solid 75-run opening stand, which set the stage for the successful chase.

MI Cape Town romped to a bonus-point victory over the Durban Super Giants at a packed Newlands Stadium.

Ryan Rickelton led a superb run-chase with 63 off 41 balls upfront with opening partner Rassie van der Dussen (24 off 18 balls). The duo ate a chunk out of the 150-run target with a 75-run first wicket partnership in just 8.1 overs.

This allowed Dewald Brevis (26* off 16 balls) and George Linde (29* off eight balls) to power MI Cape Town home with 5.1 overs remaining.

Linde, in particular, was in a destructive mood by smashing the Super Giants’ new Australian recruit Marcus Stoinis for four sixes in an over to bring the match to a speedy close.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 43 balls) and Kane Williamson (56* off 44 balls) tried their best to get the DSG up to a competitive 149-6 after slumping to 22-4.

Unfortunately, it was not enough on the night as Lance Klusener’s team are now perilously close to missing out on the playoffs this season.

