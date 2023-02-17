T20 World Cup: Kapp excited for international homecoming against Aussies

Sports Reporter

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is relishing the opportunity to play in front of her home crowd for the first time when South Africa face Australia in a crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash at St George’s Park on Saturday.

The experienced Kapp has played 221 international matches for South Africa in all parts of the country and the world, but will be making her first appearance at her home ground in one of the most important matches of her career.

Kapp has become a household name in South African cricket and globally, with her never-say-die attitude and expert skill putting her among the world’s best.

She hopes the many young girls who have supported her and the team will take inspiration from watching the team live in action on the world’s biggest stage.

“I’m extremely excited to be playing an international match at St George’s Park for the first time ever. It’s going to be so special because it is going to be in front of my family and home crowd,” said Kapp.

“I know Gqeberha hasn’t been blessed with many, if any, international games in the past 13 or 14 years that I have been playing. I know there are going to be many young girls supporting me and the team who haven’t had the opportunity to watch us play live. That is going to be something very special.”

Blockbuster double header

South Africa’s oldest Test ground will be hosting a blockbuster double-header which is a repeat of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final line-up, with England taking on India in the afternoon match (3pm) and South Africa and Australia locking horns later in the evening (7pm).

The Proteas were on the wrong side of the result in the rain-affected semi-final in Australia in 2020, and will be looking to continue with their winning run following the impressive win against New Zealand on Monday.

“It’s an extremely important game for us. Unfortunately we slipped up in that first game against Sri Lanka which we are disappointed about, but now we know what we have to do. It’s always tough playing against Australia and this is no different,” said Kapp.

“They are playing three matches here and our first one here will be against them, we know that it will be tough. I think if we keep on believing and every single player who walks onto that field gives their 150% we can’t ask for anything more.

“The biggest thing for us is partnerships within our game, whether that is bowling or batting, that is the thing we have been lacking, especially when it comes to the batting department. The previous game was by no means our best game but we seem to improve as we go along, that’s the most important thing, that we keep improving.”

St George’s Park will be putting on a spectacular show for the anticipated match, with live pre-match entertainment, the brass band and the Joy Brigade bringing the vibe.