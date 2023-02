The difference between good athletes and teams, and great athletes and teams, is that the latter group are able to dig deep and win when it counts the most. Even if they stumble along the way, global superstars can perform at their best while facing internal and external pressure, finding a way to overcome challenges under the worst circumstances. ALSO READ: Proteas eager to 'keep the fire burning' in T20 World Cup campaign Big match temperament. That's what it's all about. The Springboks have displayed that sort of determination many times - most notably in lifting three World Cup titles....

Big match temperament. That’s what it’s all about.

The Springboks have displayed that sort of determination many times – most notably in lifting three World Cup titles.

Standing up

And while other national sides have also shown glimpses of brilliance at the highest level, their failure to lift global titles has largely been a result of their inability to stand up when it has counted the most.

This week, however, the Proteas women again showed their ability to emerge shining from dark moments, hitting back to thump New Zealand in Paarl after being edged by Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup opener a few days earlier.

With two matches left in the group stages, they need to stay on their toes, and another big performance against defending world champions Australia on Saturday will go a long way in getting them through to the semi-finals.

While they haven’t always been consistent, the SA women’s side have made huge strides in recent years, reaching the semi-finals of the last two editions of the 50-overs World Cup as well as the last edition of the T20 World Cup held in Australia in 2020.

They have not yet reached a final – an achievement which also eludes the national men’s cricket team – but the Proteas women have shown the sort of intensity under pressure which is required to carry them into the trophy battle.

Breakthrough on the horizon?

They have a lot of work to do over the next couple of weeks, but based on their recent World Cup results and the fight they showed against New Zealand this week, the Proteas women look ready to make another breakthrough.

They’ll need to dig deep, and they’ll need to win crucial battles. After falling to Sri Lanka, they can’t really afford any more slip-ups.

But they might just have what it takes to stand up when it counts.